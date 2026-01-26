Kenya: Babu Owino Mobilises 1,000 Delegate Signatures to Trigger ODM NDC If Oburu Declines

25 January 2026
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nairobi — Embakasi East MP Babu Owino has announced plans to collect 1,000 signatures from Orange Democratic Movement party delegates to trigger a National Delegates Conference (NDC), in the event that party Leader Oburu Oginga refuses to convene one.

Speaking during a church service in Dagoretti North, Owino said the move is aimed at ensuring that members have a platform to address pressing issues, including leadership and internal governance.

"If you are unable to call an NDC (National Delegates Convention), we are here with the Secretary General who oversees the matters of calling an NDC. We ourselves, according to Article 43 of the ODM Constitution, it states that you can obtain 1,000 signatures from the delegates, then give them to the Secretary General, and then call an NDC," the Embakasi East MP stated.

He made the remarks during a service attending by ODM leaders including Siaya Governor James Orengo, ODM Secretary General Edwin Sifuna, ODM Deputy Geoffrey Otsosi, Kisii Senator Richard Onyonka and Saboti MP Caleb Amisi.

