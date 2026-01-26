Kenya: ODM Must Field Own Presidential Candidate,' Orengo Insists

Nairobi — Siaya Governor James Orengo has renewed calls for the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) to field its own presidential candidate in the 2027 General Election, warning that ongoing coalition talks with the ruling United Democratic Alliance (UDA) run counter to the wishes of party founder Raila Odinga.

Orengo said ODM should instead concentrate on advancing a 10-point national agenda that the late party founder wanted implemented by March 7, 2026, arguing that the party risks losing its ideological footing by prioritising alliances over its core mission.

"ODM is the biggest party in the Republic of Kenya. Every party wants to work with ODM," Orengo said.

"We cannot enter negotiations where another party presents a presidential candidate while ODM has none. That would be a miracle. Let the decision of the Kawangware declaration be heard," he stated.

The veteran politician also expressed concern over what he termed a shift in ODM's character, accusing some leaders of abandoning the party's grassroots identity in favour of elite politics.

"These days when you attend ODM meetings, you see opulence and conspicuous consumption--helicopters and shocking displays of wealth--yet this is a party of the common citizen, I am not part of that," Orengo said.

ODM leaders have recently been engaged in internal debate over the outfits political direction and leadership style.

Divisions have emerged over whether the 21-year old party should pursue an independent presidential bid or align itself with other political formations ahead of the next election cycle.