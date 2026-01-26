Ethiopia: PM Abiy Emphasizes National Responsibility in Protecting Ethiopia's Interests

Addis Ababa — Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has underscored that safeguarding Ethiopia's interests and aspirations is a responsibility that rests solely with Ethiopians.

In a message shared on social media, the Prime Minister stated that while support of friends can be helpful, it is voluntary and cannot replace national responsibility.

He emphasized that Ethiopians must clearly recognize their primary role in protecting the country's interests and act accordingly.

"Safeguarding Ethiopia's interests and aspirations is a duty that belongs to no one else but us Ethiopians. Protecting Ethiopia's interests is the responsibility of Ethiopians; the support of our friends is voluntary. Whether we like it or not, we must clearly understand that ensuring Ethiopia's interests and aspirations is a task expected of us Ethiopians, and we must act accordingly," the Prime Minister said.