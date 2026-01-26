Tanzania: Zanzibar Moves Ahead With 3D Oil Survey

Zanzibar — ZANZIBAR has taken a major step in reviving its oil and gas exploration after the Zanzibar Petroleum Development Corporation (ZPDC) signed a contract with Africa Geophysical Services (AGS) to conduct a 3D seismic survey.

Speaking after the signing, Minister for Blue Economy and Fisheries, Masoud Ali Mohammed, said the deal reflects President Dr Hussein Mwinyi's strong commitment to developing the blue economy as a key driver of Zanzibar's growth.

He described the Blue Economy and Fisheries Policy as a "parent policy aimed at harnessing marine and land resources for socioeconomic development.

"The signing of this contract shows the government's determination to ensure tangible progress in implementing the blue economy policy," the minister said.

He explained that the 3D survey will produce critical data to guide Zanzibar's next steps in oil and gas exploration, including decisions on drilling. The exercise will cover North and South Unguja, and residents in the areas have been urged to cooperate fully.

While oil and gas exploration is a priority, the government continues to develop other marine-based sectors for sustainable growth. The minister called on AGS to work closely with local institutions to maximise benefits for the nation.

ZPDC Managing Director Mikidad Ali Rashid described the contract as a milestone in Zanzibar's long-standing hydrocarbon assessment efforts.

"We previously conducted 2D surveys with RasGas and identified specific areas that now require 3D surveys for deeper understanding," he said.

Rashid added that the survey will use modern, flexible technologies rather than relying solely on explosives, with completion expected by February 2027. Following the survey, ZPDC will decide on drilling and potential partnerships.

"Our goal is clear: If hydrocarbons exist, we proceed; if not, we close the chapter based on scientific evidence," he said.

AGS Tanzania General Manager Shaun Graham expressed confidence in the project, saying the company will deploy advanced technology to support Zanzibar's exploration and strengthen ZPDC's capacity to utilise potential resources for national development.