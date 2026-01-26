Tanzania Assesses Operational Performance of the Namanga Border Post

Namanga — The Tanzanian government is assessing the operational performance of the Namanga One Stop Border Post (OSBP) on the Tanzanian side in the tour that also inspected the border's infrastructure besides other customs processes.

The Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs in charge of East African Affairs, James Kinyasi Millya (MP), visited the Namanga One Stop Border Post (OSBP) located in Arusha Region on January 24, 2026.

During the visit, Millya was received by the Arusha Regional Manager of the Tanzania Revenue Authority (TRA), Mr Deogratius Shuma, together with representatives from the Longido District Commissioner's Office and officials from 18 government institutions providing services at the centre.

Mr Millya also met leaders of cross-border business associations, including TAFFA, CHAWAMATA, TCCIA, as well as women cross-border entrepreneurs.

The purpose of the visit was to assess firsthand the operational performance of the Namanga OSBP on the Tanzanian side, inspect the centre's infrastructure, and review service delivery--particularly the conduct of joint customs operations under the East African Community integration framework.

While speaking to stakeholders at the centre, Millya said that the Namanga border is one of the major border posts and an important economic hub between Tanzania and Kenya due to the transportation of industrial goods, agricultural produce, tourism services, and the cross-border interaction of citizens and economic opportunities between the two countries.

In discussions with stakeholders, Mr Millya received feedback on challenges affecting the efficiency of the Namanga OSBP. Stakeholders, in turn, expressed their appreciation to the Government for visiting the centre and showed strong confidence in the government's commitment to addressing the existing challenges and improving infrastructure in order to enhance productivity and strengthen cooperation between Tanzania and Kenya.