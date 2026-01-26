Ethiopia: Peacebuilding Sparks Tourism Boom in Ethiopia's Amhara Region, Generating Close to 8 Billion Birr

Addis Ababa — Peacebuilding and development initiatives in Ethiopia's Amhara Region are driving a strong recovery in the tourism sector, generating more than 7.8 billion Birr in revenue during the first six months of the current Ethiopian fiscal year, according to the Amhara Culture, Tourism and Sport Bureau.

The Bureau said the performance highlights tourism's growing contribution as one of Ethiopia's five key economic pillars, underscoring the direct link between regional stability and economic growth.

Speaking to ENA, Melkamu Tsegaye, Head of the Amhara Culture, Tourism, and Sport Bureau, noted that previous instability had severely constrained tourism activities in the region.

"Tourism cannot exist without peace," he emphasized, adding that the recent improvements in security have opened the door for both domestic and international tourists to return to Amhara's renowned attractions.

He pointed out that major religious and historical public holidays have recently been celebrated without security incidents, marking a clear revival of tourism during periods that were previously stagnant.

According to the Bureau, millions of tourists visited heritage and cultural sites across the region during the first half of the 2018 Ethiopian fiscal year, including 24,000 foreign visitors.

The reported revenue does not include earnings from the Epiphany (Timket) celebrations, suggesting even stronger overall performance.

Officials attributed the rebound to peace-centered development efforts aligned with the Medemer philosophy, which aims to address longstanding gaps in the identification, development, and effective utilization of Ethiopia's tourism resources.

While acknowledging the country's vast untapped tourism potential, the Bureau stressed that ongoing reforms are beginning to yield tangible results.

The maintenance and protection of key destinations such as Gorgora Eco Resort, Fasil Castles, and other heritage sites have played a critical role in attracting visitors. Improvements in service quality have also extended the average length of stay--from two to three days previously to around five days--boosting local economic activity.

To sustain the momentum, the region has introduced a 25-year tourism development plan alongside a five-year strategic roadmap, aimed at strengthening infrastructure, enhancing service delivery, and positioning Amhara as a leading tourist destination in the Horn of Africa.

Officials reaffirmed that peace remains the cornerstone of tourism growth, noting that regions maintaining stability are experiencing increased tourist arrivals and renewed economic vitality.