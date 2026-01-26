South Africa: Farewell to a Voice That United Millions - Tribute to Mandla 'Njinji' Magwaza

press release

The Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) extends its heartfelt and deepest condolences to the family, friends, colleagues, and admirers of the late Mandla "Njinji" Magwaza, a legendary Ukhozi FM presenter and producer whose contribution to broadcasting and public life was extraordinary.

Njinji's passing marks a profound loss not only for the entertainment industry and his loved ones, but for the people of KwaZulu-Natal and the nation at large. He was more than a radio personality -- he was a trusted voice, a cultural ambassador, and a source of inspiration to millions of listeners.

Renowned for his warmth, humility, and respect for all, Njinji connected with audiences in a way that transcended radio waves. His work with government departments and municipalities further reflected his commitment to serving communities and amplifying their stories.

Through his voice, charisma, and unwavering dedication to quality broadcasting, Njinji left an indelible mark on South Africa's media landscape. His legacy of excellence, kindness, and passion will continue to inspire generations of broadcasters and young people who aspire to follow in his footsteps.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

His passing leaves a deep void -- not only in the world of radio, but in the hearts of all who had the privilege of knowing him and listening to him. As we mourn this great loss, we celebrate a life that brought joy, laughter, and meaning to countless lives.

The IFP conveys its sincere condolences to his family, friends, former colleagues at the SABC -- especially Ukhozi FM -- and all those whose lives were touched by his remarkable presence.

Lala kahle Mabhulubhense.

Lala kahle Njinji, Yengwayo.

Issued by:

Mkhuleko Hlengwa MP

IFP National Spokesperson

Media Enquiries:

Fanele Mhlongo

IFP National Media and Communications Officer

082 866 4029