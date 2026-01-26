Zimbabwe: Harare Deputy Mayor, Ex-Zanu-PF MP Out On Bail

Harare Deputy Mayor Rosemary Muronda and former Zanu PF MP Shadreck Mashayamombe, arrested by the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) on fraud charges have been granted US$500 bail each by Harare Magistrate Jessie Kufa.

According to court papers, the complainant is Mavis Java, director of Maja Logistics--a firm specializing in construction and property development.

The State alleges that between April and June 2025, the pair approached Java and misrepresented that they could facilitate the allocation and sale of commercial stands in Newlands--specifically stands 41770, 41771, 41772 and the Remainder of Stand 41567, located at the corner of ED Mnangagwa Road and Churchill Avenue.

They claimed the stands were available through companies they controlled and via links within the City of Harare.

They further claimed the stands would be allocated through their companies Aspire Elite Incorporated, Diexodos Marketing, Gemdale Investments and Clean Burn Energy and subsequently transferred to Java.

Relying on these misrepresentations, Java reportedly engaged her lawyer Tawanda Maguwudze to oversee transparent payments.

On 27 June 2025, at Maguwudze's offices the accused demanded US$300 000 each for the stands.

It was agreed that US$50 000 would be paid to each as a deposit, with the balance due upon issuance of lease agreements.

That same day, Muguwudze paid US$50 000 each to both Muronda and Mashayamombe.

All parties reportedly signed acknowledgments of receipt and surrendered company documents, except for Gemdale Investments.

Java was told Muronda represented Gemdale Investments, while Mashayamombe represented Clean Burn Energy.

Despite these payments, Java reportedly discovered on 15 December 2025 that the same stands had been allocated by Council Properties (Private) Limited, a company unrelated to the accused.

The State contends the pair sold the stands knowing they were still City Council property.

The total prejudice suffered is US$100 000.

The matter has been remanded to 24 February 2026.