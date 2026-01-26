Ethiopian Foreign Minister Says He Cannot Intervene in Revoked Deutsche Welle Reporters' Licenses

Addis Abeba — Ethiopian Minister of Foreign Affairs Gedion Timotheos (PhD) said he cannot intervene in the case of two Deutsche Welle (DW) reporters whose licenses were permanently revoked by the Ethiopian Media Authority, citing the regulator's accountability to Parliament rather than the executive branch.

The remarks were made during a joint press conference in Addis Abeba with German Federal Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul, in response to a question raised by DW journalist Richard Walker. Walker recalled Ethiopia's ranking of 145th out of 180 countries in the 2025 Reporters Without Borders press freedom index and asked whether the government would take steps to improve the media environment and revisit the decision affecting the two DW Amharic service reporters based in the Tigray and Amhara regions.

"I cannot personally look into such matters," Minister Gedion said. "Those who monitor the work of the media are accountable to Parliament, outside of the executive. Neither the structure nor the mandate given to them allows an official in the executive body to interfere in their work."

The Ethiopian Media Authority had previously lifted bans imposed on seven of nine DW journalists operating in Ethiopia, but maintained permanent revocations against two reporters--a move DW has strongly condemned. The broadcaster has repeatedly requested the Authority to provide evidence of reports it claims violated Ethiopian law or professional standards.

The issue surfaced amid broader diplomatic discussions on human rights during the visit of the German foreign minister. On January 22, the Ethiopian Human Rights Commission (EHRC) hosted a delegation from the German Parliament (Bundestag), including Markus Koob, Awet Tesfaiesus, and Derya Türk-Nachbaur, alongside officials from the German Embassy in Ethiopia.

According to EHRC, the meeting focused on Ethiopia's human rights situation and strengthening cooperation between the Bundestag and the Commission. EHRC Chief Commissioner Berhanu Adello briefed the delegation on the institution's constitutional mandate and independence, noting that it reports directly to the House of Peoples' Representatives. He also highlighted Germany's support for EHRC's monitoring, investigation, and advocacy work.

Members of the Bundestag delegation raised concerns about the media environment and refugee rights in Ethiopia. Berhanu said EHRC is engaged in ongoing monitoring and dialogue with regional authorities and acknowledged areas requiring further improvement, including media freedom.

He called for continued international engagement, particularly in support of EHRC's work on transitional justice and the upcoming national election. Markus Koob commended EHRC's efforts and reaffirmed Germany's continued support through German-funded international organizations.

EHRC said similar high-level engagements were held with the Ambassadors of Canada and Sweden as part of efforts to strengthen cooperation with international partners.