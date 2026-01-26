Zimbabwe: Floods Raise Cholera Fears As Health Ministry Issues Nationwide Warning

Heavy rains and recurrent flooding have heightened the risk of a cholera outbreak prompting Ministry of Health and Child Care to issue a public alert and urge citizens to take immediate preventive action.

In a statement, the ministry warned that cholera--an acute diarrhoeal disease spread through contaminated food or water--can be fatal within a short time if not treated promptly.

Health officials say flooding has increased the likelihood of water sources being polluted, creating conditions ripe for the rapid spread of the disease.

"Cholera causes severe dehydration and, if left untreated, may lead to death," the ministry said, highlighting that early detection and swift medical care are critical to saving lives.

The Ministry is urging the public to take extra precautions particularly in areas affected by flooding. People are advised to drink only safe, treated or boiled water and to practice strict hand hygiene by washing hands regularly with soap and clean running water or using alcohol-based sanitisers where water is unavailable.

Food safety has also been highlighted as a key line of defence. The ministry recommends thoroughly cooking food and eating it while hot, buying food only from approved and certified sources, and washing fruits and vegetables with clean water before consumption.

Proper sanitation remains central to preventing transmission. The public is encouraged to use safe toilet facilities, dispose of waste responsibly and maintain high standards of personal and environmental cleanliness.

Health officials emphasised that anyone experiencing watery diarrhoea, vomiting or signs of dehydration should seek medical attention immediately at the nearest health facility.

"Prompt treatment can prevent complications and death," the ministry said adding that delays in seeking care significantly increase the risk of severe illness.

As the rainy season continues, the Ministry of Health and Child Care has called on communities to remain alert and to strictly adhere to the recommended preventive measures.

"The cooperation of the public is essential to prevent a cholera outbreak. Vigilance now can save lives." the statement said.