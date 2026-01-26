Somalia: Pakistan Pledges Support for Somalia in Talks With Interior Minister

25 January 2026
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Islamabad — Pakistan's President Asif Ali Zardari met a Somali delegation led by Interior Minister Ali Hoosh in Islamabad, with talks focusing on strengthening bilateral ties and boosting cooperation on security and counter-terrorism, officials said.

The delegation included Somalia's Deputy Police Commissioner, Brigadier General Osman Abdullahi Mohamed, according to a statement from the Somali government.

Discussions centred on political and diplomatic support extended by Pakistan to Somalia, as well as ways to deepen cooperation between the two countries' security institutions.

Talks also reviewed Somalia's ongoing campaign against the al-Shabab militant group and explored how Pakistan could support those efforts through enhanced security coordination and counter-terrorism collaboration.

President Zardari reaffirmed Pakistan's "principled position" in support of Somalia's sovereignty, statehood, unity and territorial integrity, the statement said.

He also expressed Islamabad's readiness to further strengthen bilateral cooperation, particularly in promoting peace, stability and state-building efforts in Somalia.

For his part, Interior Minister Hoosh thanked Pakistan for its continued support, describing the meeting as an important step in reinforcing the longstanding ties between the two countries.

