South Africa: Rand Water Rejects Claim the Vaal Dam Has Been Poisoned

Rand Water has confirmed that consumers may continue to drink water directly from their taps safely.

This comes as claims that the Vaal Dam had been poisoned were circulated on social media.

A WhatsApp audio clip claimed that the "dam has been poisoned" and that tap water should not be consumed unless it is first boiled.

"Rand Water categorically dismisses these claims as false and misleading. Rand Water abstracts raw water from the Vaal Dam, which undergoes a comprehensive treatment process before being supplied to consumers.

"Vigorous and continuous testing is conducted on both the raw water and the treated bulk water prior to distribution to consumers, including municipalities," Rand Water said on Saturday.

The bulk water services provider emphasised that that recent water quality results confirm that Rand Water's treated bulk water supply fully complies with the South African National Standard for Drinking Water (SANS241).

Rand Water said it remains committed to protecting the health of consumers.

"Should any bulk water-related matter arise, Rand Water will communicate formally through its official communication channels. Customers and residents are encouraged to rely on Rand Water's verified platforms for accurate and credible information regarding drinking water quality," the entity said.