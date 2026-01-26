South Africa: Roads Affected By Floods in Mpumalanga

The South African National Roads Agency SOC Limited (SANRAL) has provided an update on the national roads that were affected by the recent heavy rains and flooding in Mpumalanga.

According to SANRAL Mpumalanga's Provincial Head, Mabuyi Mhlanga, the roads agency continues to closely monitor the situation by carrying out assessments at locations where it is safe to do so.

"This is part of our ongoing efforts to ensure the safety of all road users. Where it is still unsafe, assessments will be conducted once the flood water has subsided. Routine Road Maintenance (RRM) teams are also on standby.

"We appeal to all road users to reduce speed, maintain safe following distances for those roads open to traffic, and avoid driving through flooded areas, as water depth and road conditions may not be visible," Mhlanga said.

The recent update on the affected national roads is as follows:

Nkomazi Local Municipality:

The R582 at Coopersdal Road from N4 to R571 Intersection was damaged at the Komati River Bridge overtopped, R582 Section1. One way traffic flow is being maintained.

Thaba Chweu Local Municipality:

On the R37 Section 4 - location at Sabie/Nelspruit intersection to Mbombela Border - predominately from Km 24 at Brondaal old pump station to km 28. The damage includes three slip failures in this section of the road, and wo-way traffic flow is maintained in both directions.

On the R36 Section 3 between Lydenburg and Bambi there is severe pavement deterioration along this section of the road.

Mbombela and Bushbuckridge Local Municipality: