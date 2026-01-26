South Africa: Protection of Persons With Disabilities Key Amid Severe Weather Conditions

The Department of Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities has advocated for the protection of persons with disabilities against climate change as mandated by law and policy.

"The call for the protection of the rights of persons with disabilities in the changing climate follows the clarion call by the White Paper on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities, which is calling for full inclusion of persons with disabilities in disaster risk reduction, climate adaptation, and sustainable development initiatives," the department said on Sunday.

South Africa was recently affected by severe weather conditions and widespread flooding in various parts of the country and government responded by declaring a National Disaster under Section 23 of the Disaster Management Act of 2002 (Act No. 57 of 2002).

The severe weather, which included heavy rainfall, strong winds, lightning and flooding, impacted Limpopo, Mpumalanga, KwaZulu-Natal, Eastern Cape and the North West.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

This extreme weather resulted in loss of life, significant damage to infrastructure and property, environmental degradation, the displacement of communities, disruptions to schooling and agricultural activities, and closures in parts of the Kruger National Park.

Mpumalanga recorded 20 fatalities, with over 1 300 houses, roads, and public infrastructure damaged. The death toll in Limpopo stands at 18.

"Persons with disabilities in South Africa are vulnerable to severe climatic events. This call is aligned with Article 11 of the United Nation Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities, which obligates States to ensure their safety during risks like natural disasters and emergencies.

"Climate action that excludes persons with disabilities undermines these commitments and deepens inequality. South Africa continues to experience the escalating impacts of climate change, including severe storms, floods, droughts, and extreme heat.

"These impacts disproportionately affect persons with disabilities, who already face systemic barriers to access, participation, and protection. This has heightened the vulnerability of disabled communities to environmental conditions," the department said.

Climate change is expected to exacerbate extreme weather events, increase the prevalence of diseases, and disrupt livelihoods.

"This is especially alarming for persons with disabilities, as they are particularly susceptible to the detrimental impacts of climate change. The disproportionate vulnerabilities that persons with disabilities face under changing climate conditions," the department said.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines South Africa Governance Children By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

They include physical, social, economic, and institutional barriers that limit their ability to prepare for, respond to, and recover from climate-related emergencies.

"South Africa should protect persons with disabilities against climate change as mandated by law and policy. Article 11 of the UN Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities obligates States to ensure their safety during risks like natural disasters and emergencies.

"Climate justice is disability justice. Building a climate-resilient South Africa requires inclusive planning, equal participation, and the protection of the rights and dignity of all, especially persons with disabilities," the department said.