Somalia: Somali PM, Turkish Delegation Talk Security, Sovereignty in Mogadishu

Mogadishu — Somali Prime Minister Hamza Abdi Barre met with a high-level Turkish delegation in the capital on Sunday to bolster defense cooperation and reaffirm Ankara's support for Somalia's territorial integrity.

The visiting delegation was led by Ambassador Ali Onaner, the Director of the Africa Department at the Turkish Ministry of Foreign Affairs, accompanied by the Turkish Ambassador to Somalia, Alper Aktaş.

The talks centered on deepening the strategic partnership between the two nations, specifically focusing on security cooperation and the ongoing fight against Al-Shabaab and ISIS militants to ensure regional stability.

"Turkey remains a strategic ally that has played a prominent role in protecting the unity, independence, and territorial integrity of Somalia," Prime Minister Barre said during the meeting, expressing gratitude for Ankara's consistent support.

Ambassador Onaner reiterated Turkey's commitment to the Horn of Africa nation, stating that the Turkish government and its people would "always stand by Somalia" while expanding joint operations and institutional support.

Turkey maintains its largest overseas military base in Mogadishu and has become a key player in training Somali elite commandos. The meeting comes as Somalia seeks to strengthen its international alliances amid heightened regional tensions and a transition in domestic security responsibilities.