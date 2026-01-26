Somalia: Somali PM, Turkish Delegation Talk Security, Sovereignty in Mogadishu

25 January 2026
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Mogadishu — Somali Prime Minister Hamza Abdi Barre met with a high-level Turkish delegation in the capital on Sunday to bolster defense cooperation and reaffirm Ankara's support for Somalia's territorial integrity.

The visiting delegation was led by Ambassador Ali Onaner, the Director of the Africa Department at the Turkish Ministry of Foreign Affairs, accompanied by the Turkish Ambassador to Somalia, Alper Aktaş.

The talks centered on deepening the strategic partnership between the two nations, specifically focusing on security cooperation and the ongoing fight against Al-Shabaab and ISIS militants to ensure regional stability.

"Turkey remains a strategic ally that has played a prominent role in protecting the unity, independence, and territorial integrity of Somalia," Prime Minister Barre said during the meeting, expressing gratitude for Ankara's consistent support.

Ambassador Onaner reiterated Turkey's commitment to the Horn of Africa nation, stating that the Turkish government and its people would "always stand by Somalia" while expanding joint operations and institutional support.

Turkey maintains its largest overseas military base in Mogadishu and has become a key player in training Somali elite commandos. The meeting comes as Somalia seeks to strengthen its international alliances amid heightened regional tensions and a transition in domestic security responsibilities.

Read the original article on Shabelle.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 400 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.