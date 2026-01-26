Rwanda: Kagame Appoints Brig Gen Gasana As Presidential Pilot, Advisor On Air Force Matters

25 January 2026
The New Times (Kigali)
By Alexis Kayinamura

President Paul Kagame has appointed Brigadier General Godfrey Gasana as Presidential Pilot and Advisor to the Minister of Defence and the Chief of Defence Staff on Air Force matters, the Rwanda Defence Force (RDF) announced on Saturday, January 24.

Prior to this appointment, Brig Gen Gasana served as Deputy Air Force Chief of Staff, a role he held before his promotion to Brigadier General in June 2023. His extensive experience in the RDF Air Force has positioned him for this high-profile advisory roles, where he will provide strategic guidance on aviation and defense matters at the highest level.

In the same announcement, Colonel Dan Gatsinzi was appointed as the new Air Force Deputy Chief of Staff in charge of Operations. These appointments, the RDF confirmed, take immediate effect.

Brig Gen Gasana's new role will see him closely supporting both the Minister of Defence and the Chief of Defence Staff, while also taking on the critical responsibility of serving as the Presidential Pilot, a position that combines operational skill with strategic advisory duties.

