Rwandan Artist Seeks Help to Return Home After Alleged Confinement in Cambodia

Rwandan musician Moise Mbarushimana, popularly known as Boy Chopper, is reportedly seeking assistance to return home after being stranded in Phnom Penh, Cambodia.

The rapper, known for songs such as 420, 24/7, and 911, is said to have travelled to Cambodia after being promised a teaching job, according to information shared on a GoFundMe page organised by a person identified as a 'close friend.'

The post alleges that, upon arrival, Boy Chopper was instead confined in what was described as a scam compound, where he reportedly remained for approximately nine months. He is said to have escaped on January 16 following a police raid on the facility.

In a Facebook post, Leigh Woods--who identified himself as having previously served as a guardian to Mbarushimana during his time in Rwanda--confirmed the incident, stating that the artiste had been trafficked into a scam operation.

"Moise is one of the kids I served as a guardian to during my time in Rwanda. He was trafficked into a scam operation in Cambodia and managed to escape after nine months. But he is now stranded," the post reads in part.

Woods added that efforts are underway to work with embassies, the International Organisation for Migration (IOM), and other relevant authorities to facilitate Mbarushimana's safe return to Rwanda.

According to the fundraising campaign, Boy Chopper is currently staying in Phnom Penh without travel documents or the financial means to return home. The campaign, organised by a friend identified as Itslaaah L, aims to raise £2,553 (approximately Rwf 4.3 million) to cover travel and related expenses.

The post further notes that the lack of documentation and funds has prevented him from leaving Cambodia.

The New Times contacted the Rwanda Investigation Bureau (RIB) to seek clarification and establish whether investigations are underway, but no response was received by the time of publication.