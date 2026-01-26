South Africa: Madlanga Commission Set to Resume - South African News Briefs - January 26, 2025

Madlanga Commission Set to Resume Public Hearings

The Madlanga Commission of Inquiry is set to resume public hearings, reports EWN. The commission was established by President Cyril Ramaphosa in 2025 to investigate allegations of corruption within the Gauteng criminal justice system. Police Commissioner Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi made the allegations public in July, 2025. T he commission is expected to sit for another three months before submitting its report to the president. Spokesperson Jeremy Michaels said the identity of Monday's witness would not be disclosed for safety reasons, adding that the hearings would continue to focus on issues surrounding the disbandment of the Political Killings Task Team.

DJ Warras' Mother Opposes Bail for Accused Killer

Stock, the mother of media personality Warrick "DJ Warras" Stock, said she believed the man accused of orchestrating her son's killing would evade trial if granted bail, reports SABC News. The Johannesburg Magistrate's Court is expected to rule on Victor Majola's bail application when the case resumes. The state alleges that Majola organised the killing of DJ Warras, and investigators say details of the media personality and his partner were found on Majola's phone. DJ Warras was shot dead outside a Johannesburg building last month. Stock said that she agreed with the state's claim that Majola posed a danger to witnesses and would likely flee, saying that he could disappear into the rural foothills of KwaZulu-Natal.

SANParks Camps Operating Partially After Floods

South African National Parks (SANParks) said some sections, including Skukuza Camp, are only operating partially, reports SABC News. This comes after heavy rains caused severe flooding that damaged camps, roads and bridges in parks across Mpumalanga and Limpopo. SANParks CEO Hapiloe Sello said repairs would cost millions of rand, estimating the damage at over half a billion. He praised staff for being disaster-ready, saying there were no deaths or serious injuries. Sello said that more than 500 staff members were still cut off but were being supported with food parcels and welfare assistance.

