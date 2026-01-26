Kenya: Kindiki Raises Suspicion Over Othaya Chaos As Gachagua Claims Assassination Plot

Nairobi — Deputy President Kithure Kindiki has suggested that the violence witnessed during a church service attended by former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua in Othaya may have been self-sponsored for political sympathy.

Kindiki made the comment as he condemned the chaos as a criminal act that threatens Kenya's democratic culture and freedom of worship.

In a statement issued after the Sunday incident, Kindiki said violence, regardless of its source or motive, has no place in Kenya's politics.

"Violence, whether organized by political opponents, by self for sympathy, or by whoever for whatever purpose, is a criminal act that undermines our democracy and violates the freedom of assembly and of worship guaranteed by law," Kindiki said.

He called for an impartial and non-politicized investigation into the planners, executors and enablers of the attack, stressing that accountability was essential to prevent violence from replacing democratic competition based on ideas and policies.

"An impartial, non-politicized investigation... followed by successful prosecution, is the only way to prevent this behaviour from replacing the democratic contest for leadership based on superior principles, ideas and programmes for taking Kenya forward," he added.

The Deputy President urged political actors to focus on policy-driven competition, saying Kenya's future lies in ideas that promote industrialization, job creation and the eradication of extreme poverty.

"Politics organized around crude ethnic bigotry, violence, chest-thumping and disruption belong to the Kenya of the past, not the Kenya of today and tomorrow," Kindiki said.

Probe underway

His remarks come amid heightened political tension following violent clashes at Witima ACK Church in Othaya on Sunday, where police fired teargas and live bullets to disperse crowds during a service attended by Gachagua.

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen said investigations were underway, noting that several vehicles were damaged in the chaos, including all cars in Gachagua's convoy.

Images and videos circulating online showed shattered windscreens and heavily vandalized vehicles, triggering public outrage.

"I have spoken with the Inspector General of Police, Mr Douglas Kanja, who has assured me that investigations are underway with the urgency this matter deserves and that the perpetrators will be brought to justice," Murkomen said.

Murkomen emphasized that the government would not tolerate excessive use of force or politically motivated violence.

"Violence anywhere -- and least of all in a place of worship -- is unacceptable," he said.

The Interior CS's statement came hours after Gachagua claimed the incident was an assassination attempt involving a state-sponsored killer squad.

He alleged that police officers deliberately targeted his convoy despite being aware of his presence at the church.

"Please note that the killer squad backed by the local police are all over the two venues and we don't know their intention after failing to assassinate me inside a church," Gachagua told supporters in Othaya Town and Kiawara as he announced the cancellation of planned rallies.

He said the security operation left his vehicles disabled and sound systems dismantled.

Authorities say investigations will establish the circumstances surrounding the incident and determine responsibility as political leaders call for restraint and respect for the rule of law.