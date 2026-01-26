South Africa: Living in Limbo - Eight Years Later Families Are Still in Community Hall

Families have been living in Luyolo Recreation Centre, a community hall in Gugulethu in the Western Cape, since 2018.

City says it has "identified possible relocation areas" but gives no timeline

The City of Cape Town has confirmed that it has "identified possible relocation areas" for eight families who have been occupying a community hall in Gugulethu for eight years, but has provided no timelines.

In 2018, a group of backyarders occupied a piece of open land in NY112. Their structures were repeatedly demolished and an eviction notice was eventually granted by the High Court. Then, after heavy rains in June 2018, the group abandoned the site and moved into the Luyolo Recreation Centre in NY126.

At the time, about 80 people were living in the hall. About 30 remain.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

"We are tired ... it is starting to look like we will never be moved from this hall," said Nomaphelo Qunta.

On 8 August, community members, supported by the Gugulethu Sport Council, picketed outside the centre, demanding that it be returned for community use and that the families be relocated.

Mayco member for community services Francine Higham accepted their memorandum. The following day, officials visited the hall and gave the families agreements to sign to vacate the property and be relocated. She said the relocation would be done by the end of the year.

Qunta said they had signed such forms in 2023. "What happened to those forms? We were even promised ... that December would not arrive with us still living in this hall. But look now, we are almost in February, a new year and there is no movement or communication."

Mayco member for human settlements Carl Pophaim told GroundUp that the City was "conducting the final assessments" and "will communicate on timelines in due course".

The Luyolo centre is showing signs of wear and tear. The entrance door has broken glass and windows are covered with cardboard. There is a gaping hole in the roof.

"When it rains, we put buckets, wash tubs, towels and blankets on the floor," said a resident who identified herself as Louisa.

Gugulethu Sport Council chairperson Nceba Sandlana said the occupation has disrupted a number of sporting activities.

"The occupation of the Luyolo Centre has had a serious impact on sport in our community. This space was more than a building, it was a safe home for training, youth development, meetings, and organised programmes ... The community pays the price, especially the youth who rely on sport for discipline, hope, and direction," he said.