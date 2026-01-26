Zimbabwe: Lightning, Heavy Rains and Flood Warnings Issued Across Zim

The Meteorological Services Department (MSD) has warned of continued unstable weather conditions with heavy rainfall, thunderstorms and the risk of localised flooding expected across large parts of the country.

In its latest weather report, the MSD said most regions recorded rainfall over the past 24 hours due to increased moisture in the atmosphere.

The heaviest falls were recorded in Guruve, which received 72mm of rain followed by Mukandi with 71mm and Mutasa Zindi with 56mm.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Significant rainfall was also reported in Tarisa Park in Goromonzi, Matopos, Nyanga, Kadoma and Buffalo Range.

While some areas received less than 30mm, the MSD said conditions remained conducive to further rainfall activity.

On Sunday, much of the country experienced cloudy and warm conditions with isolated thundershowers developing over northern regions as the day progressed. Southern and south-eastern areas were expected to be relatively less moist, though still unsettled.

The forecast for Monday indicates mostly cloudy and mild conditions in the morning across Matabeleland North and West, Mashonaland West, Mashonaland Central, northern parts of Manicaland, Harare Metropolitan and Bulawayo.

As the day advances, conditions are expected to become warmer with scattered thunderstorms and localised downpours likely in several areas.

By Tuesday, the MSD says similar conditions will persist, particularly in northern parts of Manicaland, Mashonaland North, northern Midlands and Mashonaland provinces where isolated thunderstorms and heavy rainfall are likely.

Parts of Harare, Masvingo, southern Manicaland, Bulawayo and Matabeleland South are expected to see partly cloudy mornings becoming warmer later in the day with a slight chance of afternoon thunderstorms.

Authorities have urged the public to exercise caution particularly in flood-prone areas. People are advised to avoid crossing flooded rivers and streams which remain a leading cause of weather-related fatalities during the rainy season.

The MSD has also warned of the danger posed by lightning strikes, advising residents to seek shelter in safe buildings or hard-topped vehicles during thunderstorms.

With a whole-of-government approach now in place, officials say monitoring will continue closely as the rainy season progresses urging communities to remain alert and to follow official weather updates to minimise the risk to life and property.