South Africa: Combined Crises - - Ramphosa Decries 26 Murders, While Turmoil Rocks SA Law Enforcement

President Ramaphosa expresses 'sadness' over 26 murders while SA law enforcers battle over accountability in a nation gripped by crime, corruption and community despair.

Violent crime continues to plague South Africa while high-ranking police officers accuse one another of conspiring with criminals.

Over the past few months, top law enforcers have spent many hours in Parliament denying the wrongdoing they have been accused of and pointing fingers at others.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

They appeared before Parliament's ad hoc committee investigating allegations that a drug cartel has infiltrated South Africa's criminal justice system, politics and private security.

There have been similar scenes at a parallel hearing, the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry, which has been on a break and is set to resume this week.

The proceedings are necessary -- South Africans need to hear from those accused of deceiving us and those who have apparently been framed.

Contradictions and 'sadness'

It is evident that some witnesses are lying, jeopardising South Africa's security and endangering residents' lives. Their contradictory statements highlight deepening divisions within the country's law enforcement organisations.

Meanwhile, violent crime, exacerbated by transnational drug trafficking, continues to plague the country. This criminality must be addressed by a unified and trustworthy law enforcement response.

On Monday, 19 January, the Presidency issued a statement about two sets of tragedies.

PRESIDENT RAMAPHOSA MOURNS MULTIPLE DEATHS IN CAPE FLATS VIOLENCE AND...