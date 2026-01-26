Kenya: Exiled Ugandan Supreme Court Judge Protests Escalating Post-Poll Crackdown

Nairobi — Exiled former Ugandan Supreme Court Justice Esther Kisaakye has condemned a violent post-election crackdown in Uganda amid killings, abductions, and raids targeting supporters of the opposition National Unity Platform (NUP) Party.

Kisaakye, who resigned following an inquiry into her conduct in a presidential petition against President Yoweri Museveni's controversial 2021 election win, protested the labeling of opposition leaders as "terrorists," even as the country's army chief publicly ordered troops to capture opposition leader Robert Kyagulanyi -- popularly known as Bobi Wine -- "dead or alive."

In an open letter to Museveni on Sunday, Kisaakye accused the government of undermining the constitution, restricting political freedoms, and targeting opponents following the disputed January 15 presidential election, which declared Museveni the winner with 71.65 per cent of the vote.

"The Constitution provides for multiparty democracy and allows candidates to seek redress before the Supreme Court. When opposition leaders are hunted and their homes surrounded by armed men, are those guarantees still meaningful?" she wrote.

Kisaakye's warning comes amid escalating threats from General Muhoozi Kainerugaba, Museveni's son and head of the Uganda People's Defence Forces, who has repeatedly targeted Bobi Wine on social media.

On Sunday, he issued yet another threat instructing troops to capture the opposition figure "dead or alive," days after giving Kyagulanyi a 48-hour ultimatum to surrender.

"We stopped our search for Kabobi for 24 hours on the instructions of the Commander-in-Chief. Apparently, according to some sources he wanted to surrender peacefully. He hasn't surrendered anywhere. Now our troops have orders to bring him in dead or alive!" he wrote.

'Terrorists'

Earlier, Muhoozi had admitted killing "22 NUP terrorists" in one week, adding, "I'm praying the 23rd is Kabobi," in an apparent reference to Kyagulanyi.

The threats followed multiple raids on Kyagulanyi's residence in Magere, which forced the opposition politician into hiding.

In a statement on Sunday, Kyagulanyi recounted that security forces broke doors, smashed glass, and ransacked his home, seizing laptops, school computers, phones, CCTV equipment, and documents, including land titles and academic records.

His wife was threatened at gunpoint and pressured to reveal his whereabouts, which she refused.

Helicopters and armed personnel were deployed during the raids, and his children were confined under house arrest. Kyagulanyi described the attacks as a deliberate effort to intimidate the opposition.

"These are not signs of strength. These are signs of weakness. If Museveni claims he won the election, why is he panicking?" he said.

Kisaakye highlighted broader patterns of repression, including the arrest and charging of opposition MPs with terrorism, the abduction of other National Unity Platform (NUP) leaders such as Lina Zedriga and Jolly Tukamushaba, the unlawful detention of veteran politician Kizza Besigye, and harassment of civil society actors and religious leaders.

She called on Museveni to restore constitutional order, end the targeting of opposition leaders, halt violence, and respect citizens' political freedoms.

"Uganda deserves dignity [and] Uganda deserves justice. Uganda deserves peace," she wrote.

Bobi Wine has rejected the election results, describing them as "fake" and "fraudulent," and accused security forces of killing citizens protesting peacefully.

Human rights organizations have repeatedly criticized Ugandan security forces for arbitrary arrests and lethal violence, allegations denied by the government.

The international community has expressed concern over Muhoozi Kainerugaba's comments and the intensifying crackdown, which has sparked fears of a worsening political crisis in Uganda.