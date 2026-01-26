Namibia: Former Refugees Association Apologises After Harassment of NBC Journalists

The Former Refugees Repatriation Association Namibia has issued an apology following alleged abuse of journalists from the Namibian Broadcasting Corporation (NBC) last week.

The journalists were allegedly verbally abused and obstructed while carrying out their duties at the Swapo headquarters in Windhoek.

The incident drew condemnation from media bodies, including the Editors' Forum of Namibia.

In a statement issued on Friday association president Matheus Nangolo acknowledged the incident.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

"As president of the association, I would like to tender my unreserved apology to the affected journalists, their immediate families, as well as to the NBC and the Editors' Forum of Namibia for any distress or inconvenience caused."

Nangolo said the incident allegedly occurred at the Swapo headquarters in Windhoek on Wednesday.

He added that he was not present at the time but the individuals involved had been identified as members of the association.

The association said it takes the allegations seriously and emphasised that the actions complained of did not reflect its values, principles or official position.

"The actions were those of individuals acting in their personal capacity," the statement reads.

The Former Refugees Repatriation Association Namibia is a non-profit organisation incorporated under Section 21 of the Companies Act of 2004 and is registered with the Business and Intellectual Property Authority, the statement says.

Nangolo said the organisation has maintained respectful and constructive working relations with journalists and media houses across the country.

The association said it remains committed to upholding freedom of the media, mutual respect and constructive engagement.

The statement says the association hopes the apology will contribute towards healing, understanding and continued cooperation between the association and the media fraternity.