Namibia: NBC Denies Plans to Re-Interview Director General Candidates

The Namibian Broadcasting Corporation (NBC) has denied claims that it plans to conduct re-interviews for the position of director general.

This follows allegations from sources that the institution intended to involve individual panel members in re-interviewing shortlisted candidates in a bid to ensure free and fair interviews.

The interviews were conducted by the NBC board last December.

The post became vacant after outgoing director general Stanley Similo's contract expired last year.

The shortlisted applicants include NBC chief of news and programming Menesia Muinjo, Bank of Namibia spokesperson Kazembire Zemburuka, and former Namibia Wildlife Resorts chief executive Matthias Ngwangwama, who were all interviewed by the board last year.

In an interview with The Namibian last week, NBC board chairperson Lazarus Jacobs said the recruitment process is still incomplete.

"The recruitment process is not completed yet. As soon as that's done we will issue a comprehensive statement. In the absence of that the rest is simply speculation, innuendo and rumour mongering," he said.

Namibian Sun editor in chief and executive director Toivo Ndjebela is also among the contenders.

Other names in the running include Namibia Revenue Agency spokesperson Steven Ndorokaze, Anti-Corruption Commission head of public education and corruption prevention Marina Matundu, Namibia Statistics Agency statistician general Alex Shimuafeni, Namibia Water Corporation spokesperson Lot Ndamanomhata, and Surihe Gaomas-Guchu, a former Namibia Breweries Limited director of corporate affairs and current NBC freelance news presenter.

Last year The Namibian reported that sources close to the board said politicians have so far not interfered in the current recruitment process.

They credited president Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah, a former information minister, for allowing the board to carry out its work independently.

Speaking to The Namibian last week, information and communication technology minister Emma Theofelus said the process is still ongoing.

"The process is being conducted by the board of the NBC and is still ongoing. Right now, I am awaiting a report from the board on the process so far, so in absence of that, I do not have the latest information on where the process currently is," she said.

She added that The Namibian should direct its questions to Jacobs.

Similo led the NBC when the broadcaster faced many challenges, but also some improvements. He has tried to stabilise NBC, increase local content, and keep radio and television services running across the country despite ongoing funding problems.

However, he faced ongoing financial constraints, cost cutting, and staff unrest, culminating in the 2021 strike over unapproved bonuses of up to N$750 000, salary stagnation, and alleged mistreatment.

His tenure also coincided with persistent challenges such as cost-containment measures, including reduced broadcast hours, staff retrenchments and subsidy reductions (from N$237 million in 2014/15 down to N$140 million in 2019/20), as reported.