Uganda: Bobi's Brother Says Drones Spying On His Home

26 January 2026
Nile Post (Kampala)
By Samuel Muhimba

Singer Micheal Mukwaya, also known as Mikie Wine and younger brother of National Unity Platform (NUP) president Robert Kyagulanyi, has raised concerns about what he says are drones filming over his home.

Mikie Wine, 43, has taken to social media to question why drones are "spying" on his property.

"But Really What's the Point of you people putting air Drones to Spy My home all the Time."

His comments come amid growing uncertainty about Kyagulanyi's situation since the presidential election on 14 January, in which he finished second.

Kyagulanyi, widely known as Bobi Wine, has not been seen publicly at his residence in Magere since shortly after polling day. He has appeared in video messages online and repeatedly stated that he believes the army is watching his home.

Over the weekend, Kyagulanyi said that security forces broke into his house, assaulted his wife Barbara Itungo Kyagulanyi and attacked the family's security guard.

Kyagulanyi has long accused the government of harassment and surveillance, including during the 2021 general elections.

While the details of his current location remain uncertain, Gen. Muhoozi Kainerugaba, the Chief of Defence Forces and son of President Yoweri Museveni, has said the military is trying to locate him.

President Museveni was declared the winner of the January 14, 2026 presidential election, extending his nearly 40-year rule.

According to official results Museveni received 71 % of the vote, with Kyagulanyi on 24%.

However, Kyagulanyi and his supporters have since rejected the official results, calling them fraudulent and denouncing reports of ballot irregularities.

In the days after the vote, Kyagulanyi said armed forces raided his home in Magere during the early hours of the morning. He wrote that he managed to escape the operation, while his wife and family were confined at the residence.

The situation has drawn criticism from local and international rights groups and legal bodies, including the Uganda Law Society, which condemned the reported assault on Barbara Kyagulanyi as a serious abuse of power.

Despite reported heavy security around his home and calls for his peaceful surrender, authorities have not provided clear public details on Kyagulanyi's exact status.

