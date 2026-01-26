Uganda: Social Media to Be Fully Restored Today, Says Gen Muhoozi

The Chief of Defence Forces, Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba, has said government will fully restore access to social media today, Monday, January 26, following weeks of restrictions linked to the recently concluded elections.

In a post on his X account, formerly Twitter, on Monday morning, Gen Muhoozi announced the decision and thanked Ugandans for their patience during the election period.

"We are releasing all social media today. I thank all the great people of Uganda for their support and co-operation throughout this electoral season," Gen Muhoozi stated.

He added, "You are truly the greatest people on earth and you give us all the courage to serve. God bless you all."

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

The announcement follows a government directive issued on January 13, ordering mobile network operators and internet service providers to temporarily suspend public internet access and selected mobile services ahead of the January 14 general elections, citing national security concerns.

Although the Uganda Communications Commission later announced that general internet access had been fully restored from January 18, it clarified that restrictions on social media and over-the-top applications would remain in place until further notice.

The prolonged shutdown drew criticism from opposition figures, who accused government of using the restrictions to suppress dissent and limit the free flow of information during and after the elections.

Concerns were also raised by Ugandans who rely on social media for their livelihoods, including content creators, online traders and digital marketers, many of whom reported significant losses during the shutdown.

The full restoration of social media access is expected to ease public frustration and provide relief to users nationwide, particularly those whose businesses and daily activities depend heavily on online platforms.