Rwanda: From Research Plots to Rural Fields - How One Seed Entrepreneur Is Strengthening Rwanda's Food System

On a clear morning in Rwamagana, rows of maize stretch across the landscape in disciplined lines, their green leaves catching the light as workers move steadily between them.

Some apply fertiliser, others inspect plants for pests, while a group further ahead prepares for the next stage of harvesting.

The farm lies in Amarimba Cell, Rubona Sector, Rwamagana District, near Lake Mugesera, an area largely inhabited by Muslim communities. Although she lives in Masaka District, the woman behind the operation is well known here.

As we drive along the dusty road leading to the fields, she waves and greets residents, reflecting the strong ties she has built with the local community.

At the centre of it all is Emma Uwera, founder and Managing Director of I&J Harvest Limited, a home-grown seed company supplying maize, bean and soybean seeds to farmers across Rwanda.

Her work sits at the intersection of science, entrepreneurship and community development, linking research plots to household food security and national agricultural goals.

"I wanted to make sure farmers could access quality seeds close to where they live," Uwera says. "For a long time, seed dealers were concentrated in Kigali, which made it difficult for farmers in rural areas."

That reality is now changing. Through government reforms, private sector participation and growing farmer awareness, Rwanda's seed system is becoming more decentralised and responsive. Entrepreneurs like Uwera are helping to turn policy ambitions into practical solutions on the ground.

From research to reality

Uwera's journey into seed entrepreneurship did not begin as a commercial venture, it began with research.

With a background in agricultural research, she spent years studying crop performance, seed varieties and productivity under different conditions. She understood the science behind yield improvement and the critical role of improved seed.

But she also noticed a persistent gap between research outputs and farmers' realities.

"There were good seed varieties available, but they were not always reaching farmers," she explains. "Even when they did, farmers sometimes didn't trust them, couldn't afford them, or didn't know how to use them properly."

At the same time, climate change was placing increasing pressure on Rwanda's agriculture. Rainfall patterns became more unpredictable, dry spells more frequent, and traditional seed varieties struggled to perform consistently.

Uwera realised that improving food security required more than research alone. It required a functional seed market--one capable of delivering early-maturing, drought-tolerant and pest-resistant varieties to farmers season after season.

That realisation pushed her from research into entrepreneurship.

"I started thinking not just about yields, but about costs, markets and sustainability," she says. "If farmers are to benefit, the business must also work."

Building a seed business from the ground up

I&J Seed Company began modestly, focusing on maize, beans and soybeans, crops central to Rwanda's food system and rural livelihoods. From the outset, Uwera combined technical precision with practical realities.

Seed production, especially for hybrid maize, is not simply large-scale farming. It is a highly controlled process that demands careful planning, monitoring and quality assurance. Parent seed lines must be planted correctly, pollination tightly managed, and inspections conducted at every stage.

"We plant male and female parent lines separately," Uwera explains. "When pollination time comes, we remove the tassels from the female plants so they cannot self-pollinate. The male plants then pollinate them to produce the hybrid seed we want."

After pollination, the male plants are removed, allowing the female plants to mature fully. Around five months later, the crop is ready for harvest--but the work does not end there.

Harvested maize is sorted in the field, damaged cobs discarded, and the remaining seed transported to a processing facility. There, it is dried, mechanically shelled, treated against pests and diseases, and packaged--often in two-kilogram bags ready for farmers.

Every step is labour-intensive. Every step creates jobs.

Employment that follows the seasons

On Uwera's farms, work follows the agricultural calendar, creating employment throughout the year. Land preparation begins as early as August and September, followed by planting, weeding, fertiliser application, pest control, harvesting and processing.

"At peak times, we can have about 200 people working in a single day," she says. "Over the course of a season, many more people benefit."

Beyond seasonal labour, I&J Seed Company employs six permanent staff overseeing operations, accounting and field supervision. Seasonal workers are paid daily, an arrangement that provides steady, flexible income.

"The impact on livelihoods is real," Uwera says. "People pay community health insurance, buy seed for their own farms and support their children's education."

The work has also helped change attitudes, especially among young people.

"Many young people used to think farming was only for the elderly," she reflects. "Now they see that agriculture can provide income. They earn wages, learn modern practices and still work on their own fields."

Women at the centre of the seed system

Uwera's impact is particularly significant among women farmers. Across Rwanda, women form a large share of the agricultural workforce, yet historically they have had limited access to quality inputs, training and markets.

"When we organise training sessions, women often outnumber men," she says. "They are eager to learn about quality seed, proper planting and crop management."

The results are visible. Women who once grew beans mainly for home consumption are now producing surplus for the market. Many have diversified into maize, using improved seed to increase yields and income.

"Women are feeding their families and selling what remains," Uwera says. "That changes household decision-making."

Her company currently works with more than 850 farmers across six districts, the majority of them women. Through seed sales, training and demonstration plots, these farmers are steadily transitioning from subsistence to more commercial farming.

Financing agriculture, earning trust

Access to finance, long a barrier in agriculture, is improving. Banks are increasingly willing to lend to agribusinesses, structuring loans around crop cycles.

"Banks now understand agriculture better," Uwera says. "They know how long crops take to mature."

I&J Seed Company has accessed loans at interest rates as low as eight percent, with repayment scheduled after the farming season. Bank officers regularly visit fields to assess crops and monitor progress.

"When you have proper documentation and a clear business plan, banks trust you," she says.

Government systems have also reduced risk. National farmer registration databases help seed producers track land size, crop choices and input needs--improving planning and reducing overproduction. The same systems help combat counterfeit seed, which has long undermined farmer confidence.

Producing seed locally, keeping value at home

Rwanda's push to strengthen its domestic seed sector is paying off. Where farmers once depended heavily on imports, most seed used today is produced locally.

"This is a big achievement," Uwera says. "We are reducing imports and creating jobs at home."

Although not a large company by regional standards, I&J Seed Company's reach is significant. Uwera estimates her maize seed has reached more than 100,000 farmers, while bean seed has reached over 85,000--figures tracked through detailed manual records.

"We may not be very big," she says, "but we are making a difference."

Climate resilience and the future

As climate pressures intensify, resilient seed systems are no longer optional.

"Research is critical," Uwera emphasises, "but it must be linked to farmers' realities."

Her background allows her to bridge that gap--matching varieties to soil types, rainfall patterns and local conditions.

"Seed is not just seed," she says. "It must match the environment."

This approach aligns with Rwanda's broader agricultural transformation agenda, which aims to boost productivity, strengthen value chains and improve farmer incomes while ensuring food security.

Scaling impact, empowering others

Looking ahead, Uwera plans to expand I&J Seed Company into districts including Nyagatare, Masheke, Rusizi, Karongi and Ngororero--areas with strong agricultural potential.

But expansion is about more than scale.

"I want to work more with women and young people," she says. "I want to train them and support them to start their own seed businesses."

She believes visibility matters.

"When women see that we can run businesses, create jobs and make profit, they gain confidence," she says. "That confidence is powerful."

A seed that keeps multiplying

Back in Rwamagana, as workers leave the fields, some head home while others return to their own farms--carrying not just wages, but knowledge gained through practice.

For Uwera, that is the true measure of success.

"A good seed multiplies," she says. "It multiplies harvests, income and opportunities."

In Rwanda's evolving agricultural landscape, her story shows how one entrepreneur--rooted in research, driven by community impact and supported by the right systems--can help grow not just crops, but a more resilient and inclusive food economy.