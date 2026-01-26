Rwanda: How PSG Partnership Is Pushing Rwandan Creatives On Global Map

When Rwanda announced its partnership with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in 2019, many observers viewed it as a straightforward tourism promotion deal.

The French football giants would display the "Visit Rwanda" brand on their jerseys, while Rwanda would benefit from increased global visibility. But years later, the partnership has evolved into something far more impactful than initially anticipated.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

ALSO READ: French football giants PSG to promote brand Rwanda

Beyond tourism, the collaboration is now emerging as a cultural bridge--one that is opening unexpected doors for Rwanda's creative industry, particularly music.

According to the Rwanda Development Board (RDB), the partnership contributed to the growth of Rwanda's tourism sector, generating $647 million in 2024, with potential spillover effects across other sectors.

That broader impact became evident when a video circulated widely on social media showing Rwandan musicians collaborating with PSG players at the iconic Parc des Princes stadium in Paris.

The collaboration featured rapper Kid From Kigali, vocalist Inki, and drummer-dancer Yannick Kamanzi, creating content alongside some of football's biggest stars.

"Where football meets culture. From Kigali to Paris, creativity, rhythm, and passion take the spotlight. A powerful exchange bringing Rwandan talent and PSG players together on a global stage," PSG captioned the video shared across its social media platforms, which collectively reach hundreds of millions of followers worldwide.

The one-minute clip showcases Rwandan culture through music and dance, blending Kid From Kigali's rap and composition with Inki's vocals and Kamanzi's traditional drumming fused with contemporary dance.

Speaking to The New Times, Kid From Kigali said the PSG-Rwanda partnership demonstrates how modern sports collaborations can generate value far beyond their original intent.

He revealed that he was surprised when officials from Visit Rwanda contacted him to take part in the project.

"Officials from Visit Rwanda texted me and asked if I was interested in going to Paris to work on a project with PSG," he recalled. "I was down, and then we were flown out the next week."

According to the rapper, the creative process was intensive but clearly defined. The team was given five Kinyarwanda words around which to build the song: Muraho (hello), Ikaze (welcome), Ngoma (drum), Imbaraga (strength), and Umutima (heart).

"I had to use those words to make the song before we met the players to shoot the video," he said.

ALSO READ: Why did MaestroBoomin change his name to 'Kid From Kigali'?

For the artist, collaborating with PSG's global superstars was a surreal experience.

"It was a great experience--these are guys I use on FIFA, so it was crazy to be with them, and they embraced us," he said.

Beyond the personal milestone, Kid From Kigali sees the project as a breakthrough moment for Rwanda's music industry.

"For me, it's another step in my career--to keep pushing Rwandan music to a different level, to keep pushing my brand, and our hip hop in general," he noted.

He added that PSG's vast global platform offers exposure that would be difficult for local artists to achieve through traditional music industry channels.

"This kind of cultural exchange also benefits PSG, which gains authentic and engaging content that resonates with diverse global audiences interested in African creativity and culture," he said. "In an era where sports clubs are evolving into lifestyle brands, partnerships that offer genuine cultural value create deeper connections with fans."

Singer Inki echoed similar sentiments, describing the experience as proof that local talent can match international standards when given the opportunity.

"It was a unique experience, honestly. I really enjoyed being part of the PSG and Visit Rwanda spot--it was exciting and very inspiring," Inki said. "Working with Kid and Yannick was also a real pleasure. There was great energy and professionalism."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Rwanda By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

She added that such initiatives signal growing confidence in Rwanda's creative sector.

"It's massive to see the industry continue to professionalise and attract more refined investors who believe in local talent," she said.

For dancer and drummer Yannick Kamanzi, appearing in a PSG-branded project was almost unbelievable.

"It is always a good thing when preparation meets opportunity," he said. "I now know that the next few steps will be even more solid as I'm positioned in a space that showcases on a big platform what has been cooking in the background."

As the artists suggest, this collaboration may only be the beginning. With early successes already visible, the Rwanda-PSG partnership appears poised to continue expanding--potentially opening global stages to more Rwandan musicians, dancers, and creative professionals.