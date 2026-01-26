South Africa: Transnet Partners With Belgian Port Entities to Modernise Local Ports

Transnet has signed a strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Port of Antwerp-Bruges International (PoABI) and the Antwerp/Flanders Port Training Center (APEC) to modernise South Africa's port system, enhance operational efficiency, and strengthen regional trade competitiveness.

The agreement establishes a framework for cooperation in port operational excellence, digitalisation, sustainability, infrastructure planning, and regional corridor development to strengthen South Africa's logistics performance.

The collaboration introduces global best practices, technical training, benchmarking, and advisory support to build long-term institutional capacity within Transnet divisions.

"This partnership comes at a critical time as we accelerate the modernisation of our ports and strengthen South Africa's position in regional and global trade. Through this collaboration, we will leverage global best practices in order to strengthen our ports' strategic position as gateways for regional and international trade.

"Our Reinvent for Growth Strategy (R4G) seeks to modernise, expand and optimise our ports through strategic investments and partnerships," Transnet Group Chief Executive, Michelle Phillips said on Friday.

The partnership was signed on the sidelines of the recent World Economic Forum meeting in Davos, Switzerland.

The parties intend to cooperate and collaborate on the following areas:

Managerial, operational, strategic and governance advisory support;

Sustainability strategy and policy for energy, ecological, and social responsibility transitions;

Port operations and digitalisation;

Corridor development and foreign investment programmes; and

Training, and strengthening of human and institutional capacities.

The parties have agreed to establish a Joint Monitoring Committee responsible for overseeing the implementation of the MoU.