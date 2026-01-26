South Africa: Higher Education Committee to Visit Limpopo Colleges and Universities Ahead of 2026 Academic Year

press release

The Portfolio Committee on Higher Education and Training will conduct an oversight visit to universities and Technical Vocational Education and Training (TVET) colleges in Limpopo from 26 to 30 January 2026 to assess readiness for the academic year.

Last year, the committee met with key post-school education stakeholders, including the Department of Higher Education and Training (DHET), universities, TVET colleges, student organisations, and the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS). These stakeholders presented their plans to ensure a smooth start to the 2026 academic year.

According to the Chairperson of the Committee, Mr Tebogo Letsie, the committee cannot rely only on reports. "We need to see what is happening on the ground. Oversight helps us make sure that students have safe accommodation, proper facilities and the support they need to succeed," he said.

During the visit, the committee will engage with management, students and other stakeholders. Committee members will also conduct walkabouts to inspect facilities.

The programme is as follows:

Date

Institution

Area

Monday, 26 January

University of Venda

Main Campus

Tuesday, 27 January

University of Limpopo

Main Campus, Mankweng

Wednesday, 28 January

Capricorn TVET College

Seshego Campus

Thursday, 29 January

Letaba TVET College

near Maake Plaza, Tickyline