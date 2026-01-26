South Africa: Basic Education Committee Chairperson Shocked By Eastern Cape School Shooting

press release

The Chairperson of the Portfolio Committee on Basic Education, Ms Joy Maimela, has learned with utter shock and profound sadness of the tragic shooting at Ntabankulu Primary School in the Eastern Cape on Thursday, which resulted in the deaths of three educators and left another educator fighting for her life in hospital.

"This incident, which occurred in the middle of a school day, has shattered a place that should represent safety, learning and hope. The brutal loss of dedicated teachers is a devastating blow to their families, colleagues, learners and the broader Ntabankulu community," Ms Maimela said.

Ms Maimela extended the committee's heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and strength, comfort and healing to all those affected.

The Chairperson added: "The committee is deeply concerned by reports that the alleged perpetrator was a former employee of the school who was out on bail at the time of the attack. These circumstances raise serious questions about school safety, firearm access and the protection of educators and learners."

Ms Maimela called on law enforcement agencies to conduct a thorough and transparent investigation to ensure full accountability and to identify any systemic failures that may have contributed to this tragedy.

"The trauma experienced by learners who witnessed this violence cannot be overstated. We welcome the swift deployment of counsellors and psychosocial support services by the Eastern Cape Department of Education and urge that sustained, long-term support be provided to learners, educators and families as the community begins to heal.

"This tragic event underscores the urgent need to strengthen safety and security measures at schools, particularly in rural areas, and to ensure closer coordination between education authorities, social services and the justice system. Violence against educators is an attack on the future of our children and our country," Ms Maimela concluded.