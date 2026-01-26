Ethiopia to Double Air Force Capacity By 2030, PM Warns Regional and Global Actors Against Challenging National Interests

Addis Abeba — Ethiopia plans to double the capacity of its Air Force and transition to fifth-generation combat capabilities by 2030, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed announced, issuing a stern warning to regional and global actors against challenging the country's sovereignty and strategic interests.

Speaking on 24 January 2026 during the 90th anniversary celebrations of the Ethiopian Air Force, the Prime Minister said Ethiopia has outgrown outdated perceptions of its military and strategic capacity, describing the country as an emerging power determined to safeguard its national interests.

"What we want both friend and foe to realize is one thing: you do not know Ethiopia in depth," Abiy said. "Ethiopia has surpassed what you know -- in wealth, history, and capability. It is a growing country, a symbol of Africa's renaissance."

He contrasted Ethiopia's modernizing Air Force with countries still reliant on aging military platforms, warning that attempts to undermine Ethiopia's strategic interests would fail.

"You who remain stagnant, who struggle to step forward...you countries that are confused when Su-30, J-10, or technologies beyond that are mentioned, and who are still on Mig-21, you need to think repeatedly that Ethiopia is not a country that stood on yesterday," he said

The Prime Minister said Ethiopia would not relinquish its interests out of "naivety' or for short-term gains, cautioning that any attempt to weaken the country would be met with firm resistance.

"Ethiopia does not hand over its own out of naivety, foolishness, or for a short-term victory. If anything is taken from her, she will not stop settling the account," Abiy said.

"Our door is open to our friends," Abiy said. "But regarding our enemies, we will not sleep when it comes to protecting Ethiopia's honor, unity, and national interest."

He further stated that no one except Ethiopians bears the obligation to safeguard the country's interests and desires. "Securing Ethiopia's interests is the obligation of Ethiopians, and for our friends, it becomes voluntary support. Whether we like it or not, it is necessary to realize that ensuring Ethiopia's interest and desire is primarily a task expected from us Ethiopians, and it must be implemented accordingly," he said.

He added that challenges imposed on the country would only accelerate its growth rather than hinder it. "Any kind of trial or obstacle will only accelerate the growth we started in Ethiopia, not stop it," he said, underscoring the role of citizens in ensuring peace, unity, and prosperity.

On military modernization, Abiy said the government has identified a clear plan, budget, and funding sources to double the Air Force's current capacity within the next five years, in collaboration with major international manufacturers.

"In the next five years, the Ethiopian government has identified a clear plan, budget, and source to double our current Air Force capacity," he said, adding that the transition from fourth- to fifth-generation combat capability is already underway.

The Prime Minister emphasized that technology alone cannot build a capable force, highlighting the importance of human capital and professional training. He called for producing skilled, patriotic personnel capable of sustaining the Air Force's legacy, citing past Air Force leaders he described as national heroes.

He also said Ethiopia's defense posture is guided by modern warfare principles that prioritize precision, firepower, and technology over manpower-intensive combat. "Because every Ethiopian is precious, our current capacity will at least double in the next five years," he said.

Abiy further linked military preparedness with economic growth, noting that Ethiopia recorded 9.2% GDP growth last year and is projected to grow by at least 10.3% in 2026. He said sustained development in agriculture, mining, tourism, technology, and industry requires a strong defense apparatus to protect progress.

"If a house has ten doors and only nine are closed, closing the nine becomes in vain," he said, warning that imbalance between military, economic, diplomatic, and political capacity leaves the country vulnerable.

Meanwhile, Belarus outlet reform.news, citing Belarus's State Military-Industrial Committee, reported that Belarusian unmanned aerial vehicle systems and electronic warfare equipment tested in Ethiopia are already conducting combat duty in the region.

According to the report, Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed visited the Belarusian exposition at Aviation Expo 2026, which opened on 23 January, where Chairman of the State Military-Industrial Committee Dzmitry Pantus demonstrated the systems.

"These types of weapons and military equipment, which have undergone testing on the territory of Ethiopia, have proven themselves successfully and are already conducting combat duty in order to ensure security in the region," the Committee said in a press release.

The report added that plans are underway to establish joint assembly facilities for the military equipment showcased at the exhibition. Pantus also held meetings with Ethiopia's Defense Minister Aisha Mohammed and Chief of General Staff Field Marshal Birhanu Jula Gelalcha.