Uganda: Airtel Fully Restores Internet Services

Telecom giants, Airtel Uganda have announced fully restoring their internet services across the country.

The company said in a notice on Monday morning that Ugandans can fully enjoy social media services uninterrupted following the restoration.

"We are pleased to announce that complete internet connectivity has been restored including social media and messages apps. You can now start using internet including WhatsApp, X( twitter) and TikTok," Airtel said in a message to customers.

Earlier, the Chief of Defence Forces, Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba, had said the government would fully restore access to social media today, Monday, January 26, after weeks of restrictions linked to the recent elections.

"We are releasing all social media today. I thank all the great people of Uganda for their support and co-operation throughout this electoral season," Gen Muhoozi stated.

"You are truly the greatest people on earth and you give us all the courage to serve. God bless you all."

Government, through the Uganda Communication Comission(UCC) on January 13, ordered all mobile network operators and internet service providers to temporarily suspend public internet access and selected mobile services ahead of the January 14 general elections.

Justifying the move, government said it was on grounds of national security.

While UCC later announced that general internet access had been fully restored from January 18, it clarified that restrictions on social media and over-the-top (OTT) applications would remain in place until further notice.

The internet shutdown saw Ugandans access social media via virtual private networks that many say consume a lot of data while others have said they consume batteries for their gadgets.

Many of the VPNs were blocked, ensuring Ugandans move from one to another in a bid to stay online.

Concerns have also been raised by Ugandans who depend on social media for their livelihoods, including content creators, online traders and digital marketers, many of whom reported losses during the shutdown.

There was a report that indicated that telecom companies had lost billions of shillings due to the internet shutdown.

The full reopening is a sigh of relief to many and the economy at large.