South Africa: DJ Maphorisa Shows Off R8 Million Royalty Payout

DJ Maphorisa, whose real name is Themba Sekowe, posted royalty payments from NMG Music totalling R8-million on X.

The producer thanked artists and producers working under NMG Music and said he pays his taxes on the earnings.

Amapiano producer DJ Maphorisa has shared a rare look into the money side of his music business.

The hitmaker, whose real name is Themba Sekowe, posted a screen recording on X showing royalty payments from his label, NMG Music. According to the clip, the latest royalty payout came to R8-million.

Maphorisa joked that with more financial support, he could improve the music industry. He said that if Sony could lend him a billion rand, he would "fix the industry".

He said he usually keeps this kind of information private, but felt good sharing it. He also said this was not the first time, as he previously shared a payout of R5-million.

"R8m payouts royalties from NMG music S/o to everyone been a part of MNG artists and producers thank you definitely making more music with u guys," he said.

"N i pay my taxes," he added.

Maphorisa made it clear that the success was not his alone. He thanked the artists and producers working under the MNG Music umbrella. He said the royalties were the result of teamwork.

X influencer Hermaine M posted: "Maphorisa is monied."