Namibia Looks to Global Partnerships to Advance Nuclear Power Plans

Namibia is anchoring its nuclear energy ambitions on international partnerships and established global benchmarks as it considers nuclear power generation to strengthen energy security and add value to its uranium resources.

Speaking at the World Economic Forum in Davos, director general of the National Planning Commission, Kaire Mbuende, said discussions around nuclear energy in Namibia are being driven by the need to diversify the mining sector, reduce reliance on imported electricity and capture more value from uranium production.

Namibia is pursuing nuclear power generation as part of a broader strategy to enhance long-term energy security and support industrial development.

Mbuende said the country is committed to full compliance with International Atomic Energy Agency guidelines as it develops the sector, while also assessing emerging technologies such as small modular reactors.

"We are keen to learn from the pioneers rather than trying to reinvent the wheel. We intend to develop this sector in close collaboration and partnership with those who have proven knowledge and experience," Mbuende said.

He added that Namibia also plans to cooperate with other African countries to share best practices and address early-stage challenges associated with nuclear energy development.

Mbuende noted that Namibia is Africa's largest uranium producer and the third-largest globally, making nuclear power a strategic consideration given that the country currently exports uranium for electricity generation elsewhere.

"Nuclear energy generation has become a serious option that we are pursuing vigorously. We have developed a national strategy that covers the broader scope of the nuclear industry," he said.

The strategy includes provisions for governance structures, institutional development, human resource capacity and feasibility assessments leading to the commissioning of nuclear projects, including nuclear power generation.

The remarks follow Cabinet's approval of a Nuclear Industry Strategy aimed at establishing a fully fledged nuclear sector in Namibia.

The decision was taken at Cabinet's 22nd meeting on 23 September 2025 and includes amendments to the Atomic Energy and Radiation Protection Act of 2005.

The strategy also provides for the establishment of a Nuclear Institute of Namibia to drive implementation, while administration of the Atomic Energy and Radiation Protection Act will be transferred to the National Planning Commission.