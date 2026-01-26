Tanzania: Azam Keep CAF Hopes Alive

Nairobi — AZAM FC claimed a vital 2-1 victory over Nairobi Union in their CAF Confederation Cup Group B encounter at Nyayo National Stadium in Nairobi on Sunday.

The win revived Azam's campaign, lifting them to three points from three matches and into third place in the group. They now sit behind leaders Wydad Casablanca on six points, level with secondplaced Maniema Union but trailing on goal difference.

Nairobi Union remain bottom of the table after suffering their third consecutive defeat. Both sides went into the contest still searching for their first points of the campaign. Azam arrived having suffered consecutive defeats. They lost 1-0 against Wydad Casablanca followed by a 2-0 setback against Maniema Union.

Nairobi United's fortunes had been no better, having fallen 3-0 to Wydad before a 1-0 defeat at the hands of Maniema Union. With only two matches remaining, yesterday's encounter carried huge significance.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Another defeat for either side would severely dent their hopes of reaching the knockout stage, and the sense of urgency was evident from the opening exchanges.

ALSO READ: When referee became main AFCON character, East Africa took notes

Driven by the need for maximum points, both teams began with intensity, but it was Nairobi United who struck first in the 14th minute. A well-timed duel won in midfield allowed them to press high and force Azam into a costly mistake.

The pressure paid off in the 14th minute when Roy Okal picked out Omala Dancan. Spotting Azam goalkeeper Zuberi Foba slightly off his line, Dancan showed remarkable composure, firing a precise effort from outside the box into the far corner, leaving Foba helpless as the ball nestled into the net.

Azam responded with renewed purpose and were rewarded as the first half drew to a close. Nairobi United conceded possession inside their own area, allowing Iddy Seleiman to release Feisal Salum down the left flank.

Feisal's teasing cross was partially dealt with by the Nairobi goalkeeper Ernest Mohammed, but the clearance proved insufficient. The ball fell kindly to Yoro Diaby, who headed it into the path of Jephte Kitambala. Showing excellent technique, Kitambala controlled the ball on his chest before unleashing a thunderous volley that restored parity.