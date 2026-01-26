Uganda: Mbarara City Suspend Four Players Amid Salary Arrears Dispute

Mbarara City FC have suspended four players indefinitely following what the club described as "unprofessional" conduct, amid an ongoing dispute over unpaid salaries.

In a statement released by the club, management announced the suspension of Kitegenyi Henry, Thembo Ibrahim, Wafula Innocent and Fahad Emuran.

"The Club management has decided to impose an indefinite suspension on the following players... due to behaviour that is deemed unprofessional and inconsistent with the values of the club," the statement reads.

"Their actions have compromised the integrity of the team and brought the club's reputation into question, which we take very seriously.

"We hold our players to the highest standards of conduct both on and off the field, and this type of behaviour does not align with our commitment to professionalism and respect for the footballing community. The club will continue to monitor the situation and work toward resolving this matter.

"We remain dedicated to upholding the values of discipline, respect, and teamwork, which are fundamental to the success of our club."

The development follows Saturday's Uganda Premier League match in which Mbarara City were held to a goalless draw by Lugazi FC in Kamwenge. Several players reportedly absconded from duty after the club failed to clear salary arrears.

Players are said to have gone four months without pay, with some still demanding their signing-on fees. After agreeing not to play until payments were made, a group of 11 players reportedly broke ranks and featured in the Lugazi match without the rest of the squad.

As a result, the Ankole Lions lined up with only 11 players and no substitutes for the fixture.

Mbarara City currently sit 14th on the Uganda Premier League table, third from the bottom, and are battling relegation. They are scheduled to face SC Villa on Wednesday at FUFA Kadiba Stadium, although uncertainty remains over squad availability as the standoff continues.

The club has not yet confirmed when the salary issues will be resolved.