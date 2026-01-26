Tanzania: MPs Laud Expansion of Veta Colleges

Dodoma — THE Parliamentary Committee on Education, Sports and Culture has commended the government for notable achievements in strengthening technical and vocational education through the rapid expansion of Vocational Education and Training Authority (VETA) colleges across the country.

The commendation was delivered during the committee's visit to VETA Chemba in Dodoma over the weekend, where the committee chairperson, Ms Husna Sekiboko, said the transformation of VETA institutions marks a significant shift in Tanzania's education landscape.

Ms Sekiboko noted that in the past many technical colleges resembled ordinary secondary schools, limiting public understanding of their role, but said current facilities reflect serious investment and a strong commitment to modern skills development.

She urged the Ministry of Education, Science and Technology to attract more young people who have completed primary, secondary and tertiary education but remain unemployed, stressing that increased enrolment is necessary to fully utilise the government's heavy investment in infrastructure and equipment.

The committee chairperson also called for training programmes to be aligned with the economic and social needs of individual districts, saying such an approach would improve graduates' employability. She further emphasised the importance of strengthening apprenticeship programmes and recruiting highly skilled instructors to maintain training quality.

Responding to the committee, Deputy Minister for Education, Science and Technology, Mr Wanu Hafidh, said the government remains committed to improving curricula, training systems and learning environments to enable youth to turn skills into income-generating activities.

Presenting progress on vocational training, VETA Director General CPA Anthony Kasore said that between 2021 and 2026, a total of 430,416 trainees were enrolled nationwide, including persons with special needs and youths from vulnerable backgrounds.

Mr Kasore said VETA has conducted 13 labour market studies, developed 126 curricula and advanced 18 innovations to the commercialisation stage to enhance training relevance. He added that ICT infrastructure has been installed in 59 colleges, while 26 institutions now use clean energy for cooking.

He said the government continues to invest in modern training equipment, noting that between 2023/2024 and 2024/2025, equipment worth 8.4bn/- was distributed to 63 colleges, with additional support from development partners.

Mr Kasore added that 25 district VETA colleges and four regional colleges have been constructed in recent years, including VETA Chemba, which currently offers six programmes and has 115 students.

He said ongoing assessments of the vocational training sector aim to guide future investments, including staff recruitment, modernisation of equipment and refurbishment of older institutions to meet evolving technological demands.