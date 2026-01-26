Tanzania: Isles Introduces Promotion Law to Protect Local Jobs

Zanzibar — THE Revolutionary Government of Zanzibar is set to introduce the Zanzibar Employment Promotion Act of 2026, to safeguard job opportunities for residents and ensure that roles suitable for locals are not occupied by non-residents.

Director of Zanzibar's Department of Employment, Mr Abdalla Saleh Omar, announced the plan while opening a stakeholders' meeting to review the draft bill at Shaa Kwamchina School Hall.

"The existing labour laws have not adequately safeguarded employment opportunities for locals, despite the growing demand for jobs," Mr Omar said.

He explained that the proposed law comes at a time when Zanzibar is experiencing increased investment in major social and economic projects, including road construction and large-scale building works that generate significant employment opportunities.

"Despite this growth, locals remain underrepresented in many of these jobs compared to non-locals," he noted.

The proposed law provides for the establishment of a centralised job-seekers registration system, requiring both employers and job seekers to register officially. All vacancies will be uploaded into the system to enhance transparency and equal access to employment opportunities.

It also proposes the establishment of Job Centres in every district to offer young people guidance on job availability, application procedures and interview preparation. In addition, private employment agencies both local and international will be regulated to ensure fair recruitment practices.

Mr Omar said the reforms are expected to address challenges faced by young people, particularly lack of access to reliable information on jobs and recruitment processes.

"The objective is to ensure that jobs created benefit Zanzibaris and contribute to achieving the CCM 2025- 2030 manifesto target of creating 3.5 million jobs, while reducing reliance on foreign labour in positions locals can perform," he said.

He emphasised that Zanzibar would continue to welcome foreign professionals with scarce skills, but insisted that jobs suitable for locals should primarily benefit citizens to support sustainable development.

Committee member drafting the bill, Mr Ameir Ali Ameir, said the law would improve coordination in job registration and placement while supporting youth integration into the labour market.