Tanzania: Ruvuma, Lindi Sign Forest Restoration MOU Under Forland Project

26 January 2026
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Dailynews Reporter

Ruvuma — THE governments of Tanzania and Finland have signed a Regional Forest Restoration Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) covering Ruvuma and Lindi regions, marking a significant milestone in strengthening coordinated forest landscape management.

The MoU was signed under the Forest and Land Use and Value Chain Development in Tanzania (FORLAND) Project, which seeks to enhance sustainable forest management and climate resilience across selected regions.

The signing ceremony, held in Songea, brought together Regional Administrative Secretaries and legal officers from Ruvuma and Lindi, alongside representatives from the Embassy of Finland, the Ministry of Natural Resources and Tourism (MNRT) and the FORLAND Project implementation team.

The MoU formalises collaboration frameworks between regional administrations and the FORLAND Project, ensuring alignment with national forest restoration priorities and strengthening the implementation of sustainable forest management interventions at both regional and local levels.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

ALSO READ: CCM makes key appointments from Parliament

Speaking ahead of the event, FORLAND Project Coordinator from MNRT, Ms Emma Nzunda, said the agreement would enhance institutional ownership, accountability and integration of forest landscape restoration into regional development plans.

"The MoU will enable regions to effectively mainstream forest restoration actions into their planning processes while strengthening coordination and accountability," she said.

Funded by the Government of Finland and implemented in partnership with the Government of Tanzania, the FORLAND Project focuses on improving sustainable forest management, strengthening value chains, enhancing governance and increasing climate resilience in forestdependent landscapes.

The event was hosted by FORLAND Chief Technical Advisor, Mr Michael Hawkes, who reaffirmed the project's commitment to collaborative, inclusive and results-driven implementation. The MoU signing builds on a similar exercise previously conducted for Njombe and Iringa regions, which are also beneficiaries of the project.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 400 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.