Tanzania: Ruvuma, Lindi Sign Forest Restoration MOU Under Forland Project

Ruvuma — THE governments of Tanzania and Finland have signed a Regional Forest Restoration Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) covering Ruvuma and Lindi regions, marking a significant milestone in strengthening coordinated forest landscape management.

The MoU was signed under the Forest and Land Use and Value Chain Development in Tanzania (FORLAND) Project, which seeks to enhance sustainable forest management and climate resilience across selected regions.

The signing ceremony, held in Songea, brought together Regional Administrative Secretaries and legal officers from Ruvuma and Lindi, alongside representatives from the Embassy of Finland, the Ministry of Natural Resources and Tourism (MNRT) and the FORLAND Project implementation team.

The MoU formalises collaboration frameworks between regional administrations and the FORLAND Project, ensuring alignment with national forest restoration priorities and strengthening the implementation of sustainable forest management interventions at both regional and local levels.

Speaking ahead of the event, FORLAND Project Coordinator from MNRT, Ms Emma Nzunda, said the agreement would enhance institutional ownership, accountability and integration of forest landscape restoration into regional development plans.

"The MoU will enable regions to effectively mainstream forest restoration actions into their planning processes while strengthening coordination and accountability," she said.

Funded by the Government of Finland and implemented in partnership with the Government of Tanzania, the FORLAND Project focuses on improving sustainable forest management, strengthening value chains, enhancing governance and increasing climate resilience in forestdependent landscapes.

The event was hosted by FORLAND Chief Technical Advisor, Mr Michael Hawkes, who reaffirmed the project's commitment to collaborative, inclusive and results-driven implementation. The MoU signing builds on a similar exercise previously conducted for Njombe and Iringa regions, which are also beneficiaries of the project.