Kenya: Gavi Secures New Private-Sector Partnerships to Expand Vaccine Access

Nairobi — Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, has announced new partnerships with businesses, brands and philanthropic organisations aimed at expanding access to immunisation in underserved communities globally.

The alliance, a global public-private partnership that supports low- and middle-income countries to access life-saving vaccines, said several of the new collaborations will support its Innovation Scale-Up Facility (SUF). The facility is designed to mobilise private capital to scale innovations that have already been tested successfully across the immunisation value chain.

SUF was unveiled at Gavi's replenishment summit in June 2025 and matches donors and investors with proven innovations that countries are ready to deploy at scale.

Gavi confirmed that venture capital firm 500 Global has committed to work with the alliance to expand the facility by mobilising up to $300 million. The Coca-Cola Foundation has also pledged support by providing technical assistance to countries and businesses implementing SUF-backed innovations.

To improve vaccine access in West Africa, particularly in Ghana and Côte d'Ivoire, Gavi said it has partnered with Netherlands-based chocolate maker Tony's Chocolonely, UBS Optimus Foundation and Bayer Foundation. The partnerships will focus on improving primary healthcare and increasing immunisation coverage in cocoa-farming communities, where vaccination rates remain low.

"With initial support from the Gavi Dutch Matching Fund, 140,000 children are targeted in the first three years, with more than 600,000 people expected to benefit across both countries," the alliance said.

Gavi will also strengthen its partnership with drone delivery firm Zipline, which supplies vaccines to hard-to-reach communities in Nigeria, with additional backing from the Elton John AIDS Foundation.

Welcoming the new partnerships, Gavi Chief Executive Officer Sania Nishtar said the collaborations would help countries move beyond pilot projects and embed proven solutions into national health systems.

"By combining innovation with strong new partnerships and the support of donors and governments, Gavi is helping countries scale proven solutions and strengthen healthcare systems, particularly in low- and middle-income countries," Nishtar said.