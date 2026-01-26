Kenya: Sidian Bank Launches Clean Water Drive for Schools in Meru

Nairobi — Sidian Bank has rolled out a Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) campaign in Meru County aimed at improving access to clean water in schools and surrounding communities.

The initiative, launched on January 26, involves the donation of 10,000-litre water tanks across several constituencies in the county. The programme is being implemented in collaboration with local leaders and community structures to address persistent water shortages and promote better hygiene practices.

The bank said the campaign targets schools as critical community centres, with improved water access expected to reduce vulnerability to waterborne diseases and support healthier learning environments.

Speaking during the launch, Sidian Bank Head of Government and Institutional Banking Simon Mwangi said access to clean water is central to health and sustainable development.

"Access to clean water is not just a basic need; it is a foundation for health, dignity and economic stability. Through this WASH campaign, we are investing in practical solutions that respond to real community needs and support long-term resilience," Mwangi said.

He added that working with local leadership would help ensure the interventions deliver lasting impact beyond the initial handover.

Local leaders welcomed the initiative, saying it would ease the daily burden faced by families and schools struggling with unreliable water supply. Mbeere South MP Eng. Nebart Bernard Muriuki said the support would contribute to improved health outcomes and livelihoods in the area.

"For many families, access to clean water remains a daily challenge. This intervention will help ease that burden and support better health and livelihoods," he said.

The WASH programme forms part of Sidian Bank's broader sustainability agenda, which focuses on community-driven projects designed to improve quality of life and strengthen resilience in underserved regions.