Kenya: Multi-Agency Security Team Deployed After Deadly Hulugho Attack

Garissa — A multi-agency security team has been deployed in Hulugho, Garissa County to pursue suspects behind a deadly attack in which a local chief and a teacher were killed.

According to the National Police Service (NPS), the area has since been secured, with ongoing operations aimed at apprehending those responsible for the incident.

Police spokesman Muchiri Nyaga said security agencies are working jointly to track down the attackers and ensure they are brought to justice.

"A multi-agency security team is actively pursuing the perpetrators of this cowardly act. The area has been secured, and an operation is ongoing to apprehend those responsible," he stated.

He acknowledged the fear and concern caused by the attack and reassured residents of Hulugho and the wider Garissa County that their safety remains a priority.

"Security patrols and operations have been heightened across the region and its environs," he stated.

He urged members of the public to remain calm and vigilant, and to cooperate with security agencies as investigations continue.

"Anyone with information that may assist the investigation has been encouraged to report to the nearest police station or use the toll-free emergency numbers 999, 911, or 112. Information can also be shared anonymously through #FichuaKwaDCI on 0800 722 203 or via WhatsApp on 0709 570 000, with authorities assuring confidentiality."