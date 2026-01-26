Mozambique: Continued Rains Forecast for Southern and Central Mozambique

Maputo — The weather is improving in the flood-stricken southern provinces of Mozambique but, according to a government statement issued on Friday, "moderate to heavy rains' are still expected over the next two days, with a total rainfall of between 30 and 50 millimetres in 24 hours.

In parts of the central and northern provinces, the government warns, very intensive rains can be expected with levels higher than 50 millimetres in 24 hours.

The amount of water entering the southern river basins is declining, but the largest rivers in central Mozambique, the Zambezi and the Pungue have reached flood alert level.

As for search and rescue operations, by Thursday 19,254 people had been rescued from the flooded river valleys. In Maputo province, notably in Boane and Manhica districts, 11.693 people had been taken to safety.

In Gaza province, 7,561 people were rescued, mostly from Guija and Chokwe districts.

The rescue operations involved 44 boats, nine helicopters and four light aircraft. One amphibious vehicle arrived in Xai-Xai, capital of Gaza province, on Thursday, and immediately joined the operations.

The Mozambican fire brigade and more than 160 volunteers from the Red Cross and other organisations have joined the rescue teams.

To shelter the people displaced by the floods, the authorities have set up 91 accommodations centres - 39 in Gaza, 25 in Maputo city, 23 in Maputo province, two in Sofala province, one in Inhambane and one in Zambezia. 54,437 people are receiving assistance at these centres.

The government statement says that this assistance counts on support from Mozambique's partners who are coordinating with the government through an "Operational Emergency Committee'.

Over 5,100 kilometres of roads have been affected by the floods. The waters of the Incomati river have cut the country's main north-south highway (EN1) in several places. The worst situation is on the stretch of EN1 between Incoluane and the 3rd February administrative post, where the flood waters have covered the road for six kilometres.

The National Roads Administration (ANE) is attempting to re-establish traffic along this stretch of road - but there is no forecast for when these repairs will be complete.

