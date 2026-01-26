Southern Africa: SADC Emergency Response Team (Ert) Integrated Into Mozambique Humanitarian Coordination Mechanism

document

The Southern African Development Community (SADC) Emergency Response Team (ERT) arrived in Xai-Xai, Mozambique, on 24 January 2025, where it was formally received and integrated into the national humanitarian coordination mechanism by Her Excellency Ms. Luísa Celma Meque, President of the National Institute for Disaster Risk Management and Reduction (INGD) of the Republic of Mozambique. H.E. Meque is providing overall technical leadership in the coordination of humanitarian assistance on behalf of the Government of Mozambique.

The deployment of the SADC ERT forms part of SADC's regional disaster response mechanisms to support the Government following the declaration of a Red Alert on 16 January 2026 and the subsequent appeal for humanitarian assistance in response to severe flooding that has affected several provinces.

H.E. Ms. Celma Meque formally welcomed the SADC ERT to Xai Xai and provided a comprehensive briefing on the evolving flood situation across the country. She expressed sincere appreciation to SADC for its swift response and timely deployment, emphasising that the support is critical to strengthening national coordination, response and relief efforts.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

On behalf of SADC, the humanitarian support mission in Mozambique is led by Brigadier General Chere Makhetha, SADC Chief of Staff, who is providing overall technical oversight and serving as the principal strategic liaison with the Government of Mozambique. The SADC ERT comprises a multidisciplinary team of experts in safety and security, logistics, search and rescue, information management and data collection, public health emergency response, civil-military coordination, communications and multisectoral assessment.

Several areas in Gaza Province remain submerged and inaccessible, with extensive damage to roads, public facilities and other critical infrastructure. Floodwaters have reached unprecedented levels, including in areas previously regarded as safe, underscoring the exceptional scale of the disaster. At the national level, more than 651,843 people have been affected by the floods, with 12 deaths reported, 71,600 houses flooded, 364 schools affected and 229 health facilities impacted.

Gaza Province remains the most affected, with 391,473 people impacted, four deaths reported, 276 houses flooded, 99 health facilities affected and 188 schools damaged. Maputo Province has recorded 133,406 people affected, three deaths, 49,525 houses flooded, 46 health facilities affected, and 68 schools impacted, while Maputo City has reported 63,038 people affected, one death, 11,411 houses flooded, eight health facilities affected, and 68 schools impacted. Sofala Province has also been affected, with 61,446 people impacted, four deaths reported, 9,905 houses flooded, four health facilities affected and 53 schools impacted.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Southern Africa Climate Mozambique By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Upon arrival, the SADC ERT was briefed on the operations of the national coordination centre to facilitate its full integration into the response structure to ensure a shared understanding of the coordination framework and enable the team to contribute effectively to ongoing response, relief and early recovery efforts.

Humanitarian partners continue to work around the clock to rescue affected populations and deliver life-saving assistance to communities impacted by the floods.