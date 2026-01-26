Namibia: Parliament to Resume Next Week

The National Assembly will resume next Tuesday, following its recess since last November.

This was announced by National Assembly spokesperson Sakeus Kadhikwa in a statement on Monday.

"National Assembly speaker Saara Kuugongelwa-Amadhila hereby informs the public that president Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah will officially open the third session of the eighth parliament on 3 February," reads the statement.

This significant annual event, Kadhikwa said, will be held under the theme: 'Enhancing the Role of Parliament for Inclusive Development and

Participatory Democracy'.

He said the opening of parliament brings together the three arms of state - the executive, the legislature and the judiciary.

He said it will be marked by a guard of honour, including a military parade and a 21 gun salute.

The potential bills to be tabled during parliament are: the public enterprises and governance amendment bill, 2025; the petroleum (exploration and production) amendment bill, 2025; the land bill; the mental health bill; the regional councils amendment bill; the public accountants and auditors bill, 2024 (pending tabling); and the income tax amendment bill, 2024 (pending tabling).

Kadhikwa said these bills are projected to be tabled in the National Assembly during the 2026 legislative year.

However, he added that their tabling depends on the finalisation by the Ministry of Justice and Labour Relations.