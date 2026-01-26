Namibia: Govt Invests N$10 Million for Return of Namibian Annual Music Awards

The Ministry of Education, Innovation, Youth, Sport, Arts and Culture has announced that it will invest N$10 million to revive the Namibian Annual Music Awards (NAMAs) after a six-year pause.

A statement issued by the ministry says it is leading the revival to ensure the continued celebration of Namibia's rich musical talent and cultural creativity.

"The NAMAs have long been one of Namibia's most anticipated musical events, tracing decades of recognition from the Sanlam Music Awards to the Namibian Music Awards," ministry executive director Mbumba Haitengela says.

He says the ministry aims to support the growth of the local music industry, encourage emerging artists, and reinforce the role of music in nation-building and the promotion of Namibian identity.

"Further information, including dates, venues, and participation guidelines, will be shared once all administrative and logistical arrangements have been finalised. The ministry looks forward to celebrating Namibian musical excellence with the public and all stakeholders," Haitengela adds.