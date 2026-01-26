Namibia: Electrification Costs Government N$300 000 Per Household

The government is spending between N$80 000 and N$300 000 to put electricity in one house in the rural areas.

Minister of industries, mines and energy Modestus Amutse says the expense is due to the distance and terrain in rural areas.

"Rural electrification is extremely challenging and expensive. In some rural areas, connecting a single household can cost between N$80 000 and N$300 000, depending on distance, terrain and settlement patterns," says Amuste.

He says by comparison, peri-urban electrification typically costs between N$30 000 and N$50 000 per household.

"This allows us to connect more households more quickly, while still improving safety, livelihoods and dignity," says Amuste.

He was speaking at the groundbreaking ceremony of an electrification project by the government in partnership with the Southern Regional Electricity Distributor.

The government has allocated N$12 million to electrify 969 peri-urban households across the Hardap and ||Kharas regions.