Namibia: Parents Demand Temporary Schools for Stranded Pupils

Weeks after the 2026 academic year officially started, some parents are calling on the education ministry to urgently set up temporary schools or tents to accommodate pupils who are still without placements.

Parents told The Namibian on Thursday that despite submitting applications during the registration period and following up with schools, their children remain at home, missing out on learning.

One parent from Windhoek's Hakahana, Fabiola Ganes (39), said she has been searching for a school placement for her child in Grade 0 for three weeks.

"It's now been three weeks since I have been going from one school to another looking for a placement," she said. "I cannot take him to a school that is hours away because he is still a young child.

"They must just make a plan to either squeeze the children in or build up something temporary to accommodate every child. Every child has the right to education," Ganes said.

She said parents are often told to return the following day, with no resolution.

"The principal told us to come back tomorrow [Friday].

"It's been three weeks since they keep telling us to come back. I even stayed away from work just to look for a school for my child. Until now, we are still waiting. We don't want to give up," she said.

Ganes added that parents are left without support while waiting.

"They told us to go home, but we are still here, hungry and thirsty, sitting here," she said.

Ndilimeke Shipopyeni (50), a mother of two children in grades 4 and 5 who relocated from a northern village, said her children are missing out on school because they have not been placed yet.

"I took the children from the village because they needed attention in order to focus on their studies. Their grandmother is now very old and cannot take care of them or supervise them. That is the reason why I brought them to the city," she said.

Shipopyeni urged the government to consider temporary solutions, such as constructing temporary schools or tents, to ensure that all pupils have access to education.

"The government must look into building temporary schools. We cannot afford to have our children missing out on education because of placement.I am sure something can be done, but it has to be done urgently," she stressed.

The parents said the delays are not only affecting academic progress but also the emotional well-being of their children.

Many pupils have expressed frustration at being left out of classrooms while their peers start the term.

Some parents said they are considering enrolling their children in distant schools which are not financially viable for many households.

The Ministry of Education, Innovation, Youth, Sport, Arts and Culture has not yet responded to requests for comment or outlined its plan to address the backlog of unplaced pupils.

The Namibian contacted Khomas regional director of education Paulus Nghikembua, who promised to respond to the publication but had not answered questions by yesterday.